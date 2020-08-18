Manchester City have confirmed Claudio Bravo has left after four years with the club.

The goalkeeper is reportedly set to join Real Betis in La Liga as a free agent and he becomes the second player this week to part ways with the former EPL champions after captain David Silva.

Announcing his departure on their official website, City said: “Claudio Bravo has left Manchester City after four years with the club.

“The Chilean goalkeeper, now 37, made 61 appearances for City after joining from Barcelona in 2016 and kept 20 clean sheets . . . Everybody at Manchester City would like to thank Claudio for his four years at the club and wish him good fortune in his future endeavours.”

Newly-appointed Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini, who won a league title at City in 2014, is said to have requested the club to make a move for Bravo.

Comments

comments