Zimbabwe international striker Prince Dube has sent a message of gratitude to Highlanders after the completion of his move to Tanzanian side Azam Football Club.

Azam unveiled the former SuperSport United man yesterday after months speculation regarding his future.

Dube then took to Instagram show appreciation at the same time saying goodbye to Bosso.

