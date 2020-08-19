Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova starts for Polokwane City against SuperSport United in the ABSA Premiership this afternoon.

The big goalkeeper had not started for Rise and Shine since the restart but he will be in goal against his former paymasters.

Here are the starting elevens named for the clash,

Polokwane City: Chigova, Mvelase, Hlongwane, Nkili, Denis, Chauke, Nku, Phiri, Mngomezulu, J.Maluleka, Anas.

SuperSport United: Willliams, Daniels, Nhlapo, Ditlhokwe, Fleuers, Mokeona. Donn, Modiba, Lungu, Manziba, Grobler.

The match kicks off at 15:30 live on SuperSport 4.

