After the show he put on against Mamelodi Sundowns, predictably, he was named in the starting even for Highlands Park in the league clash with Chippa United on Tuesday.

The Masandawana game was the veteran goalkeeper’s first start this season after having been sidelined by injury before football in Mzansi was brought to a halt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It ended goalless and this was the first time that the Lions of the North had kept a clean sheet since the 15th of February when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic.

The veteran shot stopper is expected to retain his place in goal when Highlands Park play relegation-threatened Polokwane City on Saturday.

