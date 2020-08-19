Prince Dube took part in his first training at Azam on Tuesday after completing his transfer from Highlanders a day before.

The striker signed a three-year contract with the Tanzanian club and was given Jersey Number 29.

This is a shift from his previous numbers which include 60 in his first season at Bosso senior team before taking Number 13. At SuperSport United, he wore Number 17, and when he returned to the Bulawayo giants, the forward adopted number 73 in honour of his mother.

Posting pictures of his first training on Twitter, Azam put a caption: “Our new striker, Prince Dube, has made his first practice since being drafted into the squad last Monday from Zimbabwe’s Highlanders. Welcome to Azam FC ‘Prince’, Prince Dube!”

Mshambuliaji wetu mpya, Prince Dube, amefanya mazoezi ya kwanza tokea asajiliwe na kikosi cha @azamfc, jana Jumatatu akitokea Highlanders ya Zimbabwe. Karibu Azam FC 'Mwana Mfalme', Prince Dube!#WeAreAzamFC #TimuBoraBidhaaBora #SARAFU #AzamUkwaju #AzamUbuyu pic.twitter.com/0bNxNpEBHs — Azam FC (@azamfc) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Dube will play along with former Bosso team-mate Bruce Kangwa and midfielder Never Tigere who moved to the side in January this year.

Comments

comments