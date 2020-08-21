Prince Dube’s agent Gibson Mahachi insists the player will travel to France for trials despite signing for Tanzanian club Azam at the beginning of this week.

Dube joined the side on a two-year deal after leaving Highlanders. The transfer followed reports that the 22-year old was wanted by two unnamed French clubs, and his trip to the European country for trials was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to B-Metro, Mahachi said Azam agreed to release the player for trials should a chance come again.

He said: “Covid-19 has dealt us a heavy blow. The boy (Prince Dube) could have gone to France.

“Anyway after a series of discussions, Azam has agreed that they will release the player to go for trials with two French sides that I cannot name at the moment. Prince Dube is destined for Europe.

“If he is being pursued by European clubs, who are we to deny him the chance? He actually deserves to play in Europe.”

