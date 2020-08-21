Freshly-recruited Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has reportedly identified Olympique Lyon talisman Memphis Depay as a transfer target.

The Dutchman was appointed as a replacement for the sacked Quique Setien and wants to oversee a squad overhaul at the Catalan giants, who for the first time in a very long time, finished a season trophyless.

According to Spanish publication AS, Koeman sees his fellow Dutchman Depay as a suitable replacement for Luis Suarez, if the Uruguayan ends up leaving Barcelona as being widely reported.

Depay’s departure from Lyon, if it goes on to happen, might present an opportunity to Zimbabwean striker Tino Kadewere.

The lanky striker moved to Les Gones from Ligue 2 side LeHavre, but might not command a regular place in Rudi Garcia’s team due to there being Depay, Mousa Dembele and Karl Toko Ekambi in the team’s attack.

