Knox Mutizwa moved to within two goals behind leading scorer – Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates – on the Absa Premiership Scorer’s Chart.

The Zimbabwean striker took his tally to twelve following his opener in the 1-2 loss against Black Leopards on Friday. The 26-year old started in the game and scored from the spot in the 17th minute.

Fellow countrymen Divine Lunga, Dany Phiri and goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda also played in the match.

But Sibanda was subbed off just three minutes into the second half after picking an injury. The 33-year old was making his return to the first eleven after missing the action due to another injury from early December until February and spending the team’s previous games on the bench.

Meanwhile, Mwape Musonda scored a brace for Leopards, converting from the spot in the 27th minute to cancel Mutizwa’s goal and then secured a late winner after taping home a loose ball in the injury time.

