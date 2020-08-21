For the second consecutive game after the ABSA Premiership returned from the coronavirus break, Zimbabwean winger Gabriel Nyoni is missing in the Maritzburg United match day squad.

The Team of Choice host Mamelodi Sundowns today and just like in the 2-3 lost to Black Leopards last week, the former Highlanders vice-captain is not in coach Eric Tinkler’s match day squad, raising questions about his future at the club.

The 27-year old has been reported to be on his way out of the KZN-based outfit, just one season since his arrival. Tinkler is said to have no plans for the player and has asked for his release so as to free up their foreign quota.

Injuries and inconsistent performances, plus a red card suspension, have seen Nyoni dropped since the restart. Overall, he has only made a paltry 625 minutes on the field, across all competitions this term.

