Zimbabwean-born starlet Tivonge Rushesha has been named the Swansea City U-23 Player-of-the-Season.

The 18-year-old defender is a product of Swansea’s academy and had his breakthrough in the last campaign where he also made his senior debut against Cambridge United last August.

He trained with the senior squad prominantly, and went on to make six matchday squad appearances across all competitions to add to the thirteen games he played for the U23s team.

Rushesha was born in Zimbabwe but moved to the United Kingdom in 2003. He has represented Wales at U-17 level but he still can represent Zimbabwe at senior level.

He was drafted into the Warriors fold for the Botswana and Zambia qualifiers but couldn’t come because his Zimbabwean passport had expired.

