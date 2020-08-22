Just less than two weeks after marrying his sweetheart, Michelle, in a customary union, Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has officially wedded the wife.

The couple has been together for some time and were blessed with twins early this year.

The wedding happened a few days ago and could have been a low profile affair due to lockdown regulations which don’t allow public gatherings of more than 50 people.

And sadly, his close peers – Kudakwashe Mahachi and Marvelous Nakamba – were not present as the pair is busy in action at respective bases.

Nakamba has already started pre-season training at Aston Villa while Mahachi’s league campaign is still ongoing with SuperSport United in Absa Premiership.

As for Hadebe, he is expected to return to Turkey to start preparations for the new season.

