Zimbabwean striker Charlton Mashumba was on target as relegation-threatened Polokwane City played out a 1-1 draw with Highlands Park in an Absa Premiership match played on Saturday.
The 27-year-old put Rise and Shine in front in the 65th minute, his seventh goal of the 2019/20 campaign but the Lions of the North restored parity eleven minutes later through talisman Peter Shalulile.
The clash was a battle of Zimbabwean goalkeepers, with City having George Chigova in goal, his opposite number being the veteran Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini.
City are still languishing in the drop-zone however; they are above bottom-placed AmaZulu on goal difference and the Durban side can leapfrog them should they draw with or beat Bloemfontein Celtic on Monday.
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.