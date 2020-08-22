Premier Soccer League chairman and CAPS United president Farai Jere has been arrested on charges of fraud involving the sale of electricity meters.

According to the Herald, the football administrator was taken into custody on Friday night, along with two Zesa employees, by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) who were working with other law enforcement agents.

The trio is being accused of using falsified documents to sell the electricity meters, prejudicing Zesa by as much as US$4 million.

In an interview last night, SACU head Mr Thabani Mpofu confirmed the arrests but refused to release more information.

“l can confirm that Farai Jere has been arrested together with two Zesa employees on allegations of fraud,” he said.

“They are appearing in court very soon, but I cannot give further details at the moment.”

Comments

comments