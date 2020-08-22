Romelu Lukaku refused to collect his runners-up medal after his late own-goal helped Sevilla beat his Inter Milan side in the Europa League final on Friday.

The striker accidentally deflected Diego Carlos’ overhead kick into his own net which proved to be the decider as the Spanish team won the encounter 3-2.

Carlos’ effort was going wide, and Lukaku tried to block it but miscued the ball past his goalkeeper to give Sevilla the lead with just 15 minutes to play.

Romelu Lukaku was not at the post-match medal and trophy presentation with his Inter Milan teammates.@Carra23 and his national team coach, Roberto Martinez share their perspective. pic.twitter.com/Zes6wrq0e4 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 21, 2020

Despite the error, the Belgian had started the game on a high note, converting a penalty for Inter in the 5th minute which also extended his record-breaking run of scoring in 11 consecutive Europa League games.

Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong quickly restored parity with an impressive diving header a few minutes later before putting his side in front with another strike just after the half-hour.

Diego Godin levelled the terms on minute 35 as the parity lasted until the 75th minute.

