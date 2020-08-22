The country’s football stadiums remain sanctioned from hosting international matches despite the authorities having since March to refurb them as per CAF recommendations.

CAF banned all local arenas from hosting international games citing failure to meet the set requirements, with the last failed inspection done in March.

In that inspection, CAF recommended certain areas of the stadiums which needed a revamp, particularly bucket seats, in preparation for the next one which was slated for June but could not take place due to the Covid-19 crisis.

As it stands, the stadiums remain sanctioned.

CAF announced that AFCON qualifiers will resume during the first international break in November, with the Warriors expected to ‘host’ Algeria before the 17th, a clash which as it stands, will be played at a neutral venue.

“We had a June 15 deadline on which we had to submit a report on the progress that has been done at the stadia. We have since submitted the report to Caf and we stand guided by them. On outstanding issues at the stadiums, the government is well-placed to comment since they are renovating the facilities,” ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said, as cited by NewsDay.

Efforts to get an update from Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry were in vain as phone was not answered.

