Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has insisted that his team will stick with its attacking principles in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

Speaking to the ahead of the clash, as per Sky Sports, Flick said he is unfazed by facing talented players like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria who can pose a big threat to his side.

He said: “In our games, over the last 10 months we’ve always tried to impose our style on the opposition and always played with a high line. Ultimately we’ve got results doing that, so we won’t change too much on that score.

“What we’ve noticed first is the fact we’ve had this high line, we don’t necessarily want to give too much space to the opposition, but of course there’s quite a lot of space in behind our defensive line.

“What is important is we can press the opposition when we are in possession, we have to make sure we can cover all that ground when it goes behind.

“It’s important to cut out those passing lines and not give our opponent space to pass the ball into. They have pace and are a top team with incredible players.”

Kick-off is at 9 pm Zimbabwean time, and the match will be live on SuperSport TV.

