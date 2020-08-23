Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says he will only select players from Europe and South Africa for the back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers against Algeria in November if the local league does not start on time.

The 2020 local campaign is yet to begin due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown regulations, put in place to curb the spread of the virus, have seen players training on their own at home.

Speaking to the Daily News, Lagarusic says he will only take active players such as those based in Europe and South Africa.

“We are in a bit of a tricky situation. If nothing changes really, the selection will only be for foreign-based players,” he said.

“I can’t call local-based players who are not active. Selection can only be from Europe, South Africa and other active leagues. I’m currently following players in Europe, and I was impressed by this young boy from Swansea (Tivonge Rushesha), who won an award.

On the Chan Finals – only reserved for local-based players – that have been rescheduled to January next year, Logarusic said: “For Chan, we must also make sure we do something.

“I’m banking that the association will do their best and organise maybe a camp. If the government gives the green light to start football, we will have to start Chan preparations as soon as possible.”

