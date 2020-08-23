Prince Dube will reportedly earn more than some of the local players in the South African top-flight league after joining Tanzanian club Azam.

The striker moved to East Africa after leaving Highlanders and signed a two-year contract.

According to information released by the Sunday News, he pocketed US$40 000 as a sign-on bonus and will take home US$3 000 a month as salary. The club will also offer him a two-bedroomed fully furnished apartment during his stay.

George Deda, who facilitated the move, could not speak on the player’s earnings but confirmed that he is going to take home a better salary.

“He is very much comfortable than 99 percent of players playing in South Africa. The boy is very happy,” Deda said.

Meanwhile, Dube will wear jersey Number 29 after the club declined his request to take his preferred number 73 which he wore at Highlanders.

Comments

comments