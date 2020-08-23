Uefa is proposing a one legged-tie knockout format in future seasons of the Champions League after it was used this season.

The European body implemented a change in the competition this term following a long-break, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which affected the fixture schedule.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “We were forced to do it but in the end, we see that we found out something new. So we will think about it in the future for sure.

“If it is one match if one team scores then the other has to score as soon as possible. If it is a two-legged system then there is still time to win the next match.

“But of course we also have to think about the fact that we have less matches and broadcasters say ‘you don’t have as many matches as before, this is different’ – so we will have to discuss when this crazy situation ends.”

However, Ceferin said last week that the ‘Final Eight’ format for the Champions League will not happen again as it is “impossible” to find space for this “last-8 mini-tournament” in an already packed calendar.

This year’s edition saw all ties from the quarter-finals onwards being played at a central location in Lisbon, Portugal over two weeks in August.

