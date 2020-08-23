Knowledge Musona’s KAS Eupen drew 0-0 away to Kortrijk on Friday and the search for their first win of the 2020/21 Belgian League continues.

That being said, the Warriors captain’s brilliant first half free kick which crashed against the cross bar is one worth reliving.

Below is the video of the effort:

