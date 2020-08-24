The ABSA Premiership is in full swing with teams battling for various missions and here is how Zimbabwean players plying their trade across the Limpopo fared for their sides.

Knox Mutizwa scored from the penalty spot in Golden Arrows’ 1-2 defeat to Black Leopards.

The strike was Mutizwa’s 12th of the season in the league. His Warriors teammates Danny Phiri and Divine Lunga also took part for Abafana Bes’thende.

Charlton Mashumba was on target for Polokwane City in their 1-1 draw with Highlands Park, a game which had Zimbabwean goalkeepers as opposite numbers, George Chigova and Tapuwa Kapini.

Elvis Chipezeze was in goal and captained Baroka in their 0-1 loss to Chippa United. The defeat sees the relegation-threatened Limpopo-based side back in the drop zone.

Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat both started for Kaizer Chiefs in their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch, though the later was replaced at half time.

Clive Augusto came on in the second half of Maritzburg United’s 2-2 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns.

For the second time in a row and for unknown reasons, Augusto’s teammate, winger Gabriel Nyoni, was not named in the Team of Choice match day squad.

Talent Chawapiwa started while Butholezwe Ncube was on the bench as struggling AmaZulu succumbed to a 1-2 defeat to Bidvest Wits.

For the Clever Boys, Terrence Dzvukamanja came on in the second half.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.