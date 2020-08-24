Golden Arrows have confirmed that goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda suffered a ligament strain on his ankle.

The Zimbabwean was making his return to the first eleven when he picked the knock just three minutes into the second half of the 1-2 loss against Black Leopards on Friday.

He had missed the action due to another injury from early December until February and spending the team’s previous games on the bench.

The club didn’t tell the extent of the damage, but he will not play in tonight’s game versus Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kick-off is at 6 pm.

