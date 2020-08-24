Chelsea are on the verge of completing their latest signing after reportedly agreed to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for £90m ($118m).

The attacking midfielder has been linked with the Blues after finishing the season with 18 goals and nine assists in all competitions, and he said to be coach Frank Lampard’s top target in this summer transfer window.

According to reports in Germany, he is due to fly to London over the coming days to sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The deal will see Chelsea paying a fee of £72m plus add-ons rising to £90m, eclipsing the club-record £72m fee they paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018.

Havertz will follow big-money signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech who arrived at the London-based side ahead of the 2020/21 season.

