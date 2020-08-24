The country’s football flag-bearers were in action for their respective outfits during the past weekend and here is how things unfolded.

Knowledge Musona started for KAS Eupen in their goalless draw with Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League.

The Warriors captain has started in all the opening three games in the 2020/21 campaign though Eupen are still in search of thier first win.

Marshall Munetsi started for Stade de Reims in their 2020/21 French Ligue 1 season opener, a 2-2 draw with Monaco, a game which they were very unfortunate to collect just a point.

Victor Kamhuka was in the Ayeyawady United defence when they resumed their Myanmar League season with a 4-0 over victory Rakhine United.

David Moyo started for Hamilton Aciers as they picked up their first win of the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership campaign with a 1-0 away to Motherwell.

Tatenda Mkuruva was in goal for Michigan Stars when they played out a goalless draw with Detroit City in the United States’ National Independent Soccer Association.

