European clubs will not release Zimbabwean stars in the coming international break from August 31 to September 8 after Fifa announced an amendment on the release of players for national duty.

The world football body issued a statement on Tuesday informing that clubs will not be obliged to release their players if there are restrictions that will make travel impractical for the player.

The change comes “in light of the recent evolution of the coronavirus pandemic” which has caused travel restrictions and quarantine rules in many countries.

South African-based players will also be affected by the same change.

“Many national governments have again implemented travel and immigration restrictions due to a renewed increase in Covid-19 infections. Some of these measures directly impact international competition, such as mandatory periods of quarantine or self-isolation and travel restrictions,” the statement explained.

Zimbabwe has such regulations though visitors who test negative can now be put on home quarantine.

