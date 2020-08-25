Spanish giants Barcelona have confirmed Lionel Messi wants to leave the club.

The Argentine ace has been at the club for nearly two decades but that marriage might end soon if the six-time World Player-of-the-Year is granted his wishes.

The club confirmed to the Associated Press that Messi sent a document to Barcelona requesting that they let him go and use the clause that he had agreed in his last contract by which states he can go for free.

It also reported that the club’s all time leading goalscorer inisists the season finished in August, so he can use the clause that frees him from the club before the end of the month.

Messi has constantly shown signs of not being happy at Barcelona, with the club’s humiliating defeat to Bayern in the Champions League being the last straw according to those close to the player.

