Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says the odds are not in their favour ahead of the top-of-the-table clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday.

The two teams are separated by three points and the result in their meeting could shape the title race with three matches left thereafter.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after Sundowns won 1-0 against Golden Arrows on Monday, Mosimane said:

“The coming game [against Kaizer Chiefs] is not in our favour, nothing is in our hands, the title is on Chiefs to lose, not on us.

“We’re just chasing, they’ve got the goals, they’ve got the points, they can’t ask for more. I would have swapped my positions with them, to be honest. I think [Ernst] Middendorp is in a good position.”

