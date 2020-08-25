Zambian forward Partson Daka put on an outstanding performance, scoring a brace in RB Salzburg’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly played on Tuesday.

The 21-year old opened the scoring just three minutes into the game before completing his brace before the quarter-hour mark.

The Zambian is one of the current best African players in Europe, having scored 27 goals and created another 12 in 45 appearances across all competitions last term.

Liverpool got their goals through Rhian Brewster, who was introduced in the second half. The striker pulled one back in the 72nd minute before grabbing his brace with seven minutes left on the clock.

Comments

comments