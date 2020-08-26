Warriors star Khama Billiat’s former agent Mike Ngobeni, has lifted the lid on the two’s separation and insists there is no bad blood between them.

Billiat is no longer represented by Ngobeni, whom he has replaced with Zimbabwean events-planner Godfrey ‘Vokal’ Bakasa.

Ngobeni, the head of M-Sport Management, says the separation was an amicable one as his stable respects the Kaizer Chiefs winger’s decision to be managed by someone else.

“It’s true that I am no longer representing Khama,” Ngobeni told Goal.com.

“He had a two-year contract with us and that contract expired. He then decided against renewing it and he was well within his rights,” he said.

“Khama is my boy. He’s like my younger brother. There is no bad blood between him and I. We are still in constant communication. Remember, I knew Khama way before I represented him and some people are trying to make this look bad.”

“I accepted his decision and we have moved on from it. We can’t be selfish as agents. If a player says he wants to move on with someone else then let him go because who knows? He might have been promised a move to Arsenal,” added Ngobeni.

