Zifa president Felton Kamambo’s trial didn’t kick-off on Tuesday after his legal team requested to the court to postpone the hearing to September 14.

The association boss is being accused of bribing councillors to win the votes in the 2018 elections which propelled him to the Zifa presidency, dethroning Philip Chiyangwa.

Chiyangwa and Omega Dube, who served as the former’s deputy, are the complainants in the case.

The request to postpone the trial came after the prosecutor failed to provide Kambo’s legal team with enough documents to prepare for his defence.

Meanwhile, Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere, who was arrested in Harare on Friday, applied for a bail yesterday and the ruling will be made today.

Jere is facing fraud charges over the selling of defective electricity meters, prejudicing Zesa by as much as US$3.5 million. He was arrested along with two Zesa employees.

