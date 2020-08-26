Manchester United will not strip Harry Maguire of his captaincy after the defender was hit with a 21-month suspended prison sentence.

Maguire was arrested with his brother and a friend after a fight broke out while he was on holiday in Mykonos, Greece. He was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery when he appeared before the Greek court on Tuesday.

Despite the charges, the 27-year-old will remain as United captain for the upcoming season as the club says he has no criminal record.

A Manchester United statement said: “An appeal against yesterday’s verdict was lodged this morning by Harry’s legal team.

“This means that Harry has no criminal record and is once again presumed innocent until proven guilty. Accordingly, he is not subject to any international travel restrictions.”

Meanwhile, following the court’s verdict, the defender was withdrawn from Gareth Southgate’s England squad, having been initially included for next month’s Nations League matches.

