Stand-in Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande has dismissed claims by some that the Sundowns-Golden Arrows result shook them and insists they will stay on top and win the league.

The tough-tackling Zimbabwean midfielder, who deputises Itu Khune as Amakhosi skipper, told reporters ahead of the potential title-decider against Mamelodi Sundowns tomorrow that results elsewhere do not worry them.

We’ve been top of the log from last year August until now, and we’re still going to stay there and we’re still going to get what we want, which is the league [trophy],” he said.

“We are not moved or shaken by any results [elsewhere], because the only thing we’re going to focus on is what’s happening in our house, we don’t want to focus on what’s happening at the next house.

“So, the most important thing is to control each and every game we are playing as a team and as a collective,” he added.

