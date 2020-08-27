Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe featured in Leicester City’s pre-season friendly against Birmingham City on Wednesday but missed a penalty.

The 22-year old had an opportunity to round up the team’s victory after winning a penalty later in the game but couldn’t beat the keeper from the 12 yards.

Despite the miss, City still managed to win the game 2-0, thanks to goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and  Marc Albrighton earlier on in the second half.

The match was Muskwe’s first since returning from a loan spell at Swindon Town. He is expected to feature again on Saturday in Leicester City’s second pre-season fixture in four days against Sheffield Wednesday at Loughborough University.

