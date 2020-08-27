Warriors winger Khama Billiat is on the bench for Kaizer Chiefs’ crunch tie with his former paymasters Mamelodi Sundowns.

Here are the confirmed line ups for the clash, slated for 18:00.

Kaizer Chiefs: 40. Akpeyi, 18. Moleko, 4. Cardoso, 3. Mathoho, 20. Sasman, 31. Katsande, 25. Parker, 46. Sifama, 39. Frosler, 21. Manyama, 7. Kambole. Subs: 44. Bvuma, 11. Billiat, 6. Baccus, 2. Mphahlele, 5. Agay, 30. Ngezana, 22. Zulu, 28. Zuma, 37. Ngcobo. Sundowns: 1. Mweene, 16. Ngcongca, 7. Lakay, 5. Lebusa, 2. Madisha, 40. Coetzee, 21. Mkhulise, 8. Kekana, 10. Sirino, 18. Zwane, 23. Meza. Subs: 30. Pieterse, 26. Makgalwa, 17. Mahlambi, 13. Mabunda, 11. Vilakazi, 6. Arendse, 33. Maboe, 4. Langerman, 15. Jali.

