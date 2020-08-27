Warriors winger Khama Billiat is on the bench for Kaizer Chiefs’ crunch tie with his former paymasters Mamelodi Sundowns.

Here are the confirmed line ups for the clash, slated for 18:00.

Kaizer Chiefs: 40. Akpeyi, 18. Moleko, 4. Cardoso, 3. Mathoho, 20. Sasman, 31. Katsande, 25. Parker, 46. Sifama, 39. Frosler, 21. Manyama, 7. Kambole.

Subs: 44. Bvuma, 11. Billiat, 6. Baccus, 2. Mphahlele, 5. Agay, 30. Ngezana, 22. Zulu, 28. Zuma, 37. Ngcobo.

Sundowns: 1. Mweene, 16. Ngcongca, 7. Lakay, 5. Lebusa, 2. Madisha, 40. Coetzee, 21. Mkhulise, 8. Kekana, 10. Sirino, 18. Zwane, 23. Meza.

Subs: 30. Pieterse, 26. Makgalwa, 17. Mahlambi, 13. Mabunda, 11. Vilakazi, 6. Arendse, 33. Maboe, 4. Langerman, 15. Jali.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

Related posts:

  1. Debut delight for Chungwa as Karuru inspires AmaZulu to victory
  2. Report: Prince Dube leaves SuperSport United on loan
  3. Bots club sack Maxwell ‘Malume’ Moyo after poor run
  4. S.A based Zim players round-up