Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat has been dropped to the bench for Kaizer Chiefs’ crucial ABSA Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, Willard Katsande has been named in the starts and will captain Amakhosi for the massive clash which could determine the destiny of the ABSA Premiership title.

Starting line ups:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Moleko, Cardoso, Mathoho, Sasman, Katsande, Parker,Sifama, Frosler, Manyama, Kambole

Substitutes: Bvuma, Billiat, Baccus, Mphahelel, Agay, Ngezana, Zulu, Zuma, Ngcobo

Sundowns XI: Mweene, Ngcongca, Lakay, Lebusa, Madisha, Coetzee, Mkhulise, Kekana, Sirino, Zwane, Meza.

Subs: Pieterse, Makgalwa, Mahlambi, Mabunda, Vilakazi, Arendse, Maboe, Langerman, Jali.

The clash kicks off at 18:00 live on SuperSport 4.

