Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube came off the bench to score on his debut for Tanzanian side Azam in their 1-0 over KMC on Thursday.

Dube made his moved from Highlanders to the Tanzanian side this month.

The clash, which was a friendly game in preparation for the start of the 2020/21 Tanzanian league, was deadlocked and heading for a draw when the Warriors striker came on in the second half to score the winner with a minute of regulation time left to play.

His fellow countrymen Never Tigere and Bruce Kangwa started the game for Amaz.

Comments

comments