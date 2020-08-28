World football governing body FIFA have stepped in to suspend the electoral process for the Ivory Coast Football Association’s presidency until further notice amid concerns that it is not being conducted in a free and fair manner.

This comes after the country’s legend and former Chelsea star Didier Drogba, who is seeking election, was on Thursday rejected as candidate under controversial circumstances.

The election commision running the plebiscite selected just two candidates – current vice president Sory Diabate, and Yacine Idriss Diallo a former vice-president.

Writing to the Ivorian FA, FIFA declared that the election process be suspended as they look into the matter.

“Pending your documents and information, we invite you to suspend all actions relating to the electoral process until further notice,” reads the letter from FIFA.

The development gives Drogba a lifeline in his quest to become the association’s next president.

