Former Warriors goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has revealed that he was once considered for the head coaching post at Kaizer Chiefs, but the club decided to appoint current coach Ernst Middendorp in December 2018.

In an interview with On The Whistle podcast host Zayn Nabbi, Grobbelaar said he was in touch with Chiefs’ football manager Kaizer Motaung before the appointment.

“I’ve been in touch with Kaizer Motaung at Kaizer Chiefs,” he said.

“But I couldn’t get that one because Bobby [Motaung] was the one who was picking the coaches. So, there’s a lot of teams that have been in touch.”

The Durban-born legend also opened up signing a pre-contract with Sundowns where he was set to take over as the new head coach at the turn of the millennium.

“This is something that South Africans don’t know. I was asked to take over Sundowns with the Tsichlas family and I signed a pre-contract agreement [in 2000],” he added.

Comments

comments