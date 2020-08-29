English Premier League champions Liverpool and FA Cup winners Arsenal will clash in the Community Shield tie that will raise the curtain for the 2020/21 season.

The game will be played behind closed doors after the English FA shelved the plans to allow a limited number of fans to attend the encounter. The governing body had considered using the fixture as a test event, but due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, they abandoned the proposal.

Venue, TV Info & Kick-Off time

The match is set for Wembley Stadium in London. Kick-off time is at 5:30 pm CAT, and it will be live on SuperSport TV across Africa.

Team News

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is available for selection after recovering from a facial injury. The centre-back was forced off during the second half of the Reds’ friendly against Salzburg in midweek.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed the Reds’ pre-season training camp in Austria, is in contention to play today but captain Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are doubts.

For Arsenal, Willian and William Saliba could debut after arriving at Emirates Stadium this month. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is available following a knee issue, but Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli and Shkodran Mustafi are all ruled out.

The Officials

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistant referees: Mark Scholes, Marc Perry

Fourth official: Andrew Madley

VAR: David Coote, Dan Cook

