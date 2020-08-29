Lionel Messi is reportedly asking for a meeting with Barcelona hierarchy as he continues to seek a move away.

The situation between the two parties has deteriorated massively in recent months, with the player angry over the decisions made under president Josep Maria Bartomeu, such as the sale of Neymar and their refusal to buy him back, and the sacking of manager Ernesto Valverde earlier this season.

The Argentine handed a transfer request on Tuesday, but Barca are not willing to release him for free this summer. His contract has a 700 million euro ($833,5m) release clause and the club want it met by any interested team.

The Catalans are also hoping to convince Messi to stay and are refusing to hold talks to release their captain. At the moment, there is a standoff between both parties, with no short-term solution in sight, according to El Periodico, as cited by Marca.

Meanwhile, the player will report for coronavirus testing at Barcelona on Sunday, before starting pre-season under Ronald Koeman the following day.

