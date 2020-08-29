Knowledge Musona made his fourth successive start this season when KAS Eupen failed to end their winless run in the match against Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Musona was deployed as a right midfielder and played for sixty minutes before he was subbed off. The Zimbabwean has been used in the middle line in all games of this season.

The team settled for a 1-1 draw after Julien Ngoy scored the opener in the 13th minute before the lead was cancelled with five minutes left on the clock through Yuma Suzuki’s penalty.

They have now drawn three times and lost once this term to move to three points after four games

The Saturday result, meanwhile, sees Eupen sitting in the 15th position, two places above the drop zone.

Comments

comments