Gabriel Nyoni is now hunting for a club after leaving Maritzburg United in the Absa Premiership.

The Zimbabwean spent only one season at the South African top-flight side after joining from CAPS United last year, but he struggled with injuries which constantly kept him out of Eric Tinkler’s team.

He didn’t move in with the squad in camp for the resumption of the league, and his last game was against Polokwane City in March.

It looks like he is now targeting to return home following his post on Twitter in which he talked about his former club Highlanders.

He tweeted: “I would love to partner Messi at Highlanders. Please Bosso do the things that make the pots to be done.”

I would love to partner Messi at @HighlanderBosso. Please Bosso do the things that make the pots to be done — Gabriel Nyoni (@Gab_nyoni27) August 26, 2020

Nyoni featured for the Bulawayo giants from 2012 to 2018 before playing for CAPS for six months in the 2019 season.

Comments

comments