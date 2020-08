Belgian side Anderlecht had Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau to thank as his second half strike secured a 2-2 league draw with Ostende on Friday.

More to follow..

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.