Another Zimbabwean player – Tapuwa Kapini – is facing an uncertain future following news that his club Highlands Park will sell its franchise to NFD side TS Galaxy.

According to Soccer Laduma, the purchase agreement between the Gauteng-based outfit and Tim Sukazi has been ratified, and all indications are that it is a done deal. The team will most likely relocate to Mpumalanga and be renamed TS Galaxy.

The development leaves Kapini in the same predicament as that of Terrence Dzvukamanja following the sale of Bidvest Wits’ franchise to another NFD club TTM.

The 36-year goalkeeper who is also Highlands captain could be dropped should the buyers look to build a team from a youthful base.

The new owners will also sell several stars from the current squad to accommodate the players from their TS Galaxy team in the NFD.

Meanwhile, Kapini has made just five appearance in the 2019/20 season after spending most of the games on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury which kept him out for almost a year.

Comments

comments