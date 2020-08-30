Baroka Football Club face a mountain to climb in their quest to avoid relegation from the ABSA Premiership as they have three very tough remaining fixtures.

The Limpopo-based side, home to Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who is the captain, are in the drop-zone on 15th position just a point above bottom-placed Polokwane City with three games to go before the curtain comes down on the 2019/20 campaign.

In those three games, they face title-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns (today), Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United and end their season against Kaizer Chiefs.

Dylan Kerr’s charges can also have a big influence in where the title eventually heads to however. If they beat Sundowns this evening, they would have handed the advantage to log leaders Chiefs regardless of what happens between Amakhosi’s clash with Bidvest Wits, which is also slated for today.

Likewise, if Baroka beat Kaizer Chiefs on the last day of the season, they might ‘hand over’ the title to Masandawana.

