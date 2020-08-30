Kaizer Chiefs were dealt a major blow in their pursuit for the league title after losing 1-0 to Bidvest Wits on Sunday.
Wits scored through Eva Nga in added time of the second half after the match seemed to be heading for a stalemate.
Khama Billiat featured for Chiefs but had a below-par performance while team-mate Willard Katsande came on as a sub.
On the other end, Terrence Dzvukamanja started for the hosts but was subbed off in the second period.
Amakhosi who went into the game leading the table with a superior goal difference could slump into second place at the end of today should their closest rivals Mamelodi Sundowns manage to pick a positive result in their tie against Baroka this evening.
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs’ final two games are against Chippa United on Wednesday and Baroka on Saturday.
