Kaizer Chiefs were dealt a major blow in their pursuit for the league title after losing 1-0 to Bidvest Wits on Sunday.

Wits scored through Eva Nga in added time of the second half after the match seemed to be heading for a stalemate.

Khama Billiat featured for Chiefs but had a below-par performance while team-mate Willard Katsande came on as a sub.

On the other end, Terrence Dzvukamanja started for the hosts but was subbed off in the second period.

Amakhosi who went into the game leading the table with a superior goal difference could slump into second place at the end of today should their closest rivals Mamelodi Sundowns manage to pick a positive result in their tie against Baroka this evening.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs’ final two games are against Chippa United on Wednesday and Baroka on Saturday.

