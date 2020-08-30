Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has been voted Germany’s Footballer of the Year by Kicker magazine.
The 32-year-old finished the season as top scorer in the Bundesliga with 34 goals to add to six in the German Cup and 15 in the Champions League to register a total of 55 goals from 47 competitive games.
Kicker magazine announced on Sunday that the Polish received 276 votes, well ahead of two other members of Bayern’s triple-winning squad – Thomas Muller (54 votes) and Joshua Kimmich (49).
“I’m very proud,” Lewandowski told the publication. “Expectations are getting higher and higher, and every year I try to surpass them.”
Bayern coach Hansi Flick was voted “coach of the year” for helping the Bavarians to the treble.
