Absa Premiership side Maritzburg United have revealed why they offloaded Gabriel Nyoni just a season after joining the club.

The Zimbabwean was released from his contract at the end of June. He didn’t join the rest of the squad in camp ahead of the season restart after a long break on August 11.

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia told the Citizen that injuries forced Nyoni out of the club. The 27-year old spent some time on the sidelines trying to recover and lost his place in the starting line-up.

Read Also: Nyoni Hints At Next Move After Leaving Maritzburg

“He is no longer with the club. He struggled a lot with the injury. He is a speedy player, and he had niggling issues every time so he couldn’t give us that because of injury,” Kadodia told the newspaper.

“The coach felt he is no longer part of his plans, and we had to let him go. There were injuries that kept him out. We had expected a lot from him. You are as good as your last game in football, but overall we have nothing against the player, and we wish him well for the future.”

Comments

comments