Lionel Messi has reportedly not shown for Barcelona’s PCR tests as the Argentine superstar is forcing to leave the club this summer.

Messi was due to arrive at Barca’s training ground at 10:30 am for the tests as the team prepares to start pre-season camp on Monday.

The rest of the squad, including Luis Suarez who has been linked with an exit, are present.

More to follow.

Comments

comments