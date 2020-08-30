Mameloodi Sundowns coach Pitso Masimane lashed into Elvis Chipezeze after his side’s loss to Baroka, saying the Zimbabwean goalkeeper is ‘the master of sitting and killing the game.”

Mosimane’s title-chasing Masandawana failed to take advantage of log leaders Kaizer Chiefs’ 0-1 loss to Bidvest Wits earlier, when they lost to relegation-threatened Baroka by an identical scoreline.

In his post-match interview with SuperSport TV, an infuriated Mosimane took a huge swipe at Chipezeze, who did not even take part in the game due to suspension, accusing the former Chicken Inn shot-stopper of being an expert at time-wasting.

“This one (Baroka stand-in goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini) was a different one. They have got Elvis Chipezeze who was a master of sitting, of killing the game. This one I don’t know his name, I think Baroka they breed them hey,” he said.

“They breed these ones who don’t allow the play to go (on). But its okay, they have to do what they have to do to survive. It’s okay. It’s not what made us lose. What made us lose is not marking in the box. But we keep going this thing has a heartbeat. It’s still going. We’ll see how it goes,”added Mosimane.

The outspoken gaffer also insulted the Baroka players and staff soon after the game, telling them they are not worthy of ‘disrespecting’ Sundowns.

“We can lose the game, it’s okay. But don’t disrespect us, you are a relegation team,” Mosimane was caught on camera saying.

